Two Manhattan doormen from overseas enjoy telling popular Christmas stories to the tenants of their building. From dress rehearsal.
Appearing:
Tags: jaime foxx, jamie foxx snl, jamie foxx saturday night live, renaldo and alexi, Bill Hader, fred armisen, aidy bryant, bobby moynihan, christmas stories, rudolph, scrooge, a christmas carol, Vanessa Bayer, tim robinson, dress rehearsal, Web Exclusive
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.