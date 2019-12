Also available on the NBC app

Tired of sitting at home while their men have all the fun, five women turn into International Nasty Girls, taking flights in search of "dongs all over the world" in this music video. Icona Pop join the crew. [Season 39, 2014]

Appearing: Kate McKinnon Cecily Strong Anna Kendrick Aidy Bryant Sasheer Zamata Vanessa Bayer

