Donald Trump Phoenix Rally Cold Open

President Donald Trump (Alec Baldwin) holds a rally in Phoenix, Arizona, and addresses the criticism over his response to Charlottesville.
Appearing:Bobby MoynihanVanessa Bayer
Tags: snl, saturday night live, colin jost, michael che, weekend update, weekend update summer edition, SNL, Saturday Night Live, Season 42, Weekend Update Summer Edition 3, Weekend Update, Colin Jost, Michael Che, Donald Trump, Alec Baldwin, Kenan Thompson, Steve Bannon
