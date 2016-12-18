President-elect Donald Trump (Alec Baldwin) receives a surprise visit from Vladimir Putin (Beck Bennett) and Rex Tillerson (John Goodman).
Appearing:Bobby MoynihanVanessa Bayer
Tags: SNL, Saturday Night Live, Season 42, Episode 1714, Casey Affleck, Donald Trump, Alec Baldwin, Vladimir Putin, Beck Bennett, Melania Trump, cecily strong, Kellyanne Conway, kate mckinnon, Rex Tillerson, John Goodman
