Tags: 1990, Dole-Rodman Cold Opening, DOLE & RODMAN IN '96. In order to get younger votes, Bob Dole announces his running mate for vice president in the 1996 election: Dennis Rodman., Dole and Rodman, Dennis Rodman cold open, Dole running mate, Dole campaign cold
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.