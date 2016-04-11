The two enthusiastic hosts of this show introduce dog Rocky Balboa, for whom they conduct a seance to summon his deceased mother.
Appearing:Molly ShannonWill FerrellScott WainioHeather Graham
Tags: 1990, Rocky Balboa dog, Dog seance, Dog talk show, Cute dogs, Heather Graham dog talk show, Heather Graham talk show, Heather Graham London, Heather Graham seance, Dog spirit, Rocky Balboa seance, Dogs talking
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.