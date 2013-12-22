(Do It on My) Twin Bed

Also available on the NBC app

When you're home for the holidays, sometimes you've got to get busy on your childhood twin bed. [Season 39, 2013]

Appearing: Jimmy Fallon Cecily Strong Taran Killam Mike O'Brien Vanessa Bayer Nasim Pedrad Kate McKinnon Aidy Bryant Noel Wells Brooks Wheelan Beck Bennett

S39 E10 3 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

Copyright 2013 NBC Studios LLC All Right Reserved