In this Disney Channel show spoof, middle school kids (Scarlett Johansson, Paul Brittain, Taran Killam, Andy Samberg, Kristen Wiig) try to inspire Marvin (Kenan Thompson) to use positive thinking to walk again with his broken knee. [Season 36, 2010]

Appearing: Steve Higgins Andy Samberg Taran Killam Fred Armisen Kenan Thompson Kristen Wiig Paul Brittain Scarlett Johansson

S36 E6 5 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

