Disco Booty Junction host Jerry Phil Darshay (Kenan Thompson) welcomes disco freaks Amber and Cream (Sigourney Weaver, Kristen Wiig) to the show, but is frustrated when they refuse to tell him who is Amber and who is Cream. [Season 35, 2010]

Appearing: Kenan Thompson

S35 E12 5 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

