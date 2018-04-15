Diner Lobster

A man (Pete Davidson) surprises everyone (John Mulaney, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kate McKinnon) by ordering lobster (Kenan Thompson).
Appearing:Bobby MoynihanVanessa Bayer
Tags: SNL, Saturday Night Live, SNL Season 43, SNL Episode 1743, John Mulaney, Pete Davidson, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kate McKinnon, Luke Null, Mikey Day, Beck Bennett, Heidi Gardner, Melissa Villasenor, Alex Moffat, Kenan Thompson
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.