In this "SNL Digital Short," The Lonely Island (Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, Jorma Taccone) sings a cautionary tale of "YOLO," redefined as You Oughta Look Out. With Adam Levine and Kendrick Lamar. [Season 38, 2013]

Appearing: Adam Levine Andy Samberg Jorma Taccone Kendrick Lamar Akiva Schaffer

S38 E12 3 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

