Rihanna and Shy Ronnie (Andy Samberg) sing to a classroom full of children, but Shy Ronnie's quiet voice ruins the performance and causes Rihanna to leave just long enough for Ronnie to raise his voice and drop some knowledge. [Season 35, 2009]

Appearing: Andy Samberg

S35 E8 3 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

