Rihanna and Shy Ronnie (Andy Samberg) are back together as Ronnie and Clyde, a couple of gun-toting bank robbers barking out orders to hostages who can't hear what to do since Ronnie won't raise his voice when Clyde is around. [Season 36, 2010]

Appearing: Vanessa Bayer Andy Samberg Jon Hamm Bill Hader Bobby Moynihan Nasim Pedrad Paul Brittain Taran Killam