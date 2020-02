Also available on the NBC app

In this Twilight spoof, vampires are replaced with Frankenstein's monsters when a teen girl (Taylor Swift) falls for Phillip Frank (Bill Hader), a new guy at school who has green skin, bolts in his neck and freaks out around fire. [Season 35, 2009]

Appearing: Andy Samberg Jenny Slate Nasim Pedrad Abby Elliott Andy Samberg Bill Hader Bobby Moynihan Fred Armisen Jason Sudeikis Kenan Thompson Taylor Swift Will Forte

S35 E5 2 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

