Also available on the nbc app

Director Wes Underballs (Bill Hader) can't get the shot he needs for his movie because actor Dick Fuel (Jason Sudeikis) keeps flinching right before his scene partner, Jeremy Renner, slaps him in the face. [Season 38, 2012]

Appearing: Aidy Bryant Tim Robinson

S38 E8 5 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

2012 NBC Studios LLC All Right Reserved