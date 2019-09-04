Derek Stevens (Dana Carvey) performs his incomplete demo, including songs like Choppin' Broccoli, for his audition at the A&R recording company. [Season 12, 1986]
Appearing:Dana CarveyPhil HartmanSigourney Weaver
Tags: Derek Stevens Audition, Derek Stevens auditions at A&R recording company., Sigourney Weaver, Derek Stevens, Dana Carvey, Derek Stevens Auditions, "The Lady I know", "Chopping Broccoli", "New Beginnings", "Going to The Club", Phil Hartman
