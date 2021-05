Also available on the nbc app

Herr Cracken (Will Ferrell), Olaus (Chris Parnell), Herr Doktor (Horatio Sanz) and Hulga (Julia Stiles) use screaming and song to educate kids about how to behave at funerals on the German children's show "The Smile Masters." [Season 26, 2001]

S26 E15 3 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

