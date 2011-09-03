Jack Handey offers his deep thoughts on why he thinks Santa Claus and Superman are both the same guy. [Season 19, 1993]
Appearing:
Tags: deep thought, Deep Thoughts: Santa vs. Superman, On the similarities between Superman and Santa Claus., Jack Handey Superman, Jack Handey Santa, Deep Thoughts Superman, Deep Thoughts Santa, Santa and Superman
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.