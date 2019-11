Also available on the NBC app

Debbie Downer's (Rachel Dratch) comments on feline AIDS, small pox, eczema and food poisoning during Thanksgiving dinner makes everyone leave the table, even the turkey. With Luke Wilson, Amy Poehler, Fred Armisen and Horatio Sanz. [Season 30, 2004]

Appearing: Rachel Dratch

S30 E6 5 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

