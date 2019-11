Also available on the NBC app

Debbie Downer (Rachel Dratch) meets Santa Claus (Jack Black) on Christmas Eve, 1978, after he comes sliding down the chimney, then sits on Saint Nicholas' lap and manages to depress even the jolliest man who ever lived. [Season 31, 2005]

Appearing: Rachel Dratch Jack Black Steve Higgins

S31 E9 5 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

