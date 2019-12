Also available on the NBC app

A parody of contrived, low-budget MTV dating shows, Nick (Taran Killam) must choose between three horrible girls (Cecily Strong, Aidy Bryant, Kerry Washington) that the show found at a Ross Dress for Less. [Season 39, 2013]

