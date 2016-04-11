This week, Stuart Smalley's guest is his nephew, Kyle. They discuss Kyle's incredibly dysfunctional family.
Appearing:Phil HartmanAl FrankenMacaulay Culkin
Tags: 1990, "I'm good enough, I'm smart enough, and doggone it, people like me", Stuart Smalley talk show, Affirmations talk show, Al Franken Stuart Smalley, Macauley Culkin Stuart Smalley, Macauley Culkin Affirmations, Stuart Smalley nephew
