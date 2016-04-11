Main Content

Saturday Night Live
SATURDAYS | 11:30ET 10:30CT 9:30MT 8:30PT

Daily Affirmation

CLIP11/02/91
Also available on the nbc app

Stuart Smalley's cousin Leon visits. Leon has his own version of Affirmations in Canada.

Appearing:
Tags: "I'm good enough, I'm smart enough, and doggone it, people like me", Stuart Smalley talk show, Affirmations talk show, Al Franken Stuart Smalley, Kiefer Sutherland Affirmations, Kiefer Sutherland Stuart Smalley, Affirmations in Canada
S17 E56 minHighlightComedyLate Night
-
  • Most Recent
  • Behind the Scenes
  • Current Preview
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Keegan-Michael Key Is Hosting Saturday Night Live!
CLIP 05/11/21
Mother’s Day Message Cold Open
CLIP 05/08/21
Elon Musk Monologue
CLIP 05/08/21
Weekend Update: Rocket Crashes to Earth
CLIP 05/08/21
Weekend Update: Financial Expert Lloyd Ostertag on Cryptocurrency
CLIP 05/08/21
Chad on Mars
CLIP 05/08/21
Gen Z Hospital
CLIP 05/08/21
Miley Cyrus: WITHOUT YOU ft. The Kid LAROI (Live)
CLIP 05/08/21
Weekend Update: Baby Yoda on Star Wars Day Celebrations
CLIP 05/08/21
Post-Quarantine Conversation
CLIP 05/08/21
Miley Cyrus: Plastic Hearts (Live)
CLIP 05/08/21
Cowboy Standoff
CLIP 05/08/21
Weekend Update: A Weary Mother in Her Darkest Hour on Disney's Reopening
CLIP 05/08/21
Wario
CLIP 05/08/21
Weekend Update: The Bidens and Carters Take a Picture & the Most Instagrammable Bird
CLIP 05/08/21
Ooli Show
CLIP 05/08/21
Murdur Durdur
CLIP 05/08/21
Elon Musk Promises to Behave on SNL
CLIP 05/06/21
Minnesota News Cold Open
CLIP 04/10/21
Carey Mulligan Monologue
CLIP 04/10/21
Weekend Update: Matt Gaetz Venmo Sex Scandal
CLIP 04/10/21
The War in Words: Bertie and Mary
CLIP 04/10/21
Lesbian Period Drama
CLIP 04/10/21
Star Trek Spinoff
CLIP 04/10/21
Weekend Update: New Dick’s Sporting Goods Store & Taylor Swift Re-Records Album
CLIP 04/10/21
IBS Medicine Ad
CLIP 04/10/21
Weekend Update: The Iceberg on the Sinking of the Titanic
CLIP 04/10/21
What’s Wrong with This Picture 2021
CLIP 04/10/21
Weekend Update: Pineapple on the Paul Pierce Scandal
CLIP 04/10/21
Study Buddy
CLIP 04/10/21
L’Eggs
CLIP 04/10/21
Weird Little Flute ft. Kid Cudi
CLIP 04/10/21
Weekend Update: Bruce Springsteen and Barack Obama on Their Podcast Renegades
CLIP 04/10/21
Carey Mulligan Gets a New Nickname from Kenan Thompson
CLIP 04/08/21
Britney Spears Talk Show Cold Open
CLIP 04/03/21
Frat Trip
CLIP 04/03/21
Viral Apology Video
CLIP 04/03/21
Weekend Update: Smokery Farm’s Easter Meats
CLIP 04/03/21
The Hero
CLIP 04/03/21
Salt Bae
CLIP 04/03/21
Scattergories
CLIP 04/03/21
Beanie Babies
CLIP 04/03/21
Proud Parents
CLIP 04/03/21
Weekend Update: Guy Who Just Bought a Boat on Dating After Covid
CLIP 04/03/21
Half Brother
CLIP 04/03/21
Vaccine Game Show
CLIP 04/03/21
Weekend Update: Starbucks Turns 50, Naked Rock Climber
CLIP 04/03/21
Weekend Update: Matt Gaetz Under Investigation
CLIP 04/03/21
Dog Park
CLIP 04/03/21
Daniel Kaluuya Monologue
CLIP 04/03/21
Weekend Update: Jeff and Hattie Deeley on Their Marriage
CLIP 04/03/21
Daniel Kaluuya Says Put Down Your Book and Watch SNL
CLIP 04/01/21
Daniel Kaluuya Is Hosting Saturday Night Live!
CLIP 03/30/21
Snatched! Vaxed! or Waxed! Cold Open
CLIP 03/27/21
Maya Rudolph Monologue
CLIP 03/27/21
Weekend Update: Biden Calls for Gun Control
CLIP 03/27/21
Weekend Update: Bowen Yang on the Rise of Anti-Asian Hate Crimes
CLIP 03/27/21
NFTs
CLIP 03/27/21
Hot Ones with Beyoncé
CLIP 03/27/21
Weekend Update: National Puppy Day and Black Muppets
CLIP 03/27/21
Weekend Update: Sidney Powell on Being Sued by Dominion
CLIP 03/27/21
The Maya-ing
CLIP 03/27/21
Boomers Got the Vax
CLIP 03/27/21
Barfly Awards
CLIP 03/27/21
Choreographers
CLIP 03/27/21
Kamala
CLIP 03/27/21
Maya Rudolph Is Ready for Spring
CLIP 03/25/21
Vaccine Game Show Cold Open
CLIP 02/28/21
Weekend Update: House Passes Biden’s Stimulus Bill
CLIP 02/28/21
Weekend Update: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Science
CLIP 02/28/21
Murder Show
CLIP 02/28/21
Home Makeover
CLIP 02/28/21
Amusement Park
CLIP 02/28/21
Mirror Workout
CLIP 02/28/21
Post-COVID Dating
CLIP 02/28/21
Weekend Update: LaVar Ball on His Son LaMelo Ball
CLIP 02/28/21
Bachelor Party
CLIP 02/28/21
Weekend Update: Frasier Revival & Muppet Show Warning
CLIP 02/28/21
Dionne Warwick Talk Show: Nick Jonas, Dua Lipa
CLIP 02/28/21
Cinderella’s Slipper
CLIP 02/28/21
Nick Jonas Rejects Ego and Bowen’s Single
CLIP 02/25/21
Britney Spears Cold Open
CLIP 02/21/21
Regé-Jean Page Monologue
CLIP 02/21/21
Drivers License
CLIP 02/21/21
Bridgerton Intimacy Coordinator
CLIP 02/21/21
Weekend Update: Pete Davidson on Valentine’s Day
CLIP 02/21/21
Mr. Chicken Legs Pageant
CLIP 02/21/21
Loco ft. Bad Bunny
CLIP 02/21/21
Weekend Update: Ted Cruz Goes to Cancun
CLIP 02/21/21
The Job Interview
CLIP 02/21/21
Weekend Update: Jessie Raunch on Food Insecurity
CLIP 02/21/21
Sea Shanty
CLIP 02/21/21
Actors Spotlight
CLIP 02/21/21
Let’s Say Grace
CLIP 02/21/21
Weekend Update: Vaccine Fraud and Mars Rover
CLIP 02/21/21
The Grocery Rap
CLIP 02/21/21
Regé-Jean Page Tries Out a Bad Bunny-Inspired Nickname
CLIP 02/18/21
Regé-Jean Page Is Hosting Saturday Night Live!
CLIP 02/17/21
Second Impeachment Trial Cold Open
CLIP 02/14/21
Regina King Monologue
CLIP 02/14/21
  • Season 46
  • Season 45
  • Season 44
  • Season 43
  • Season 42
  • Season 41
  • Season 40
  • Season 39
  • Season 38
  • Season 37
  • Season 36
  • Season 35
  • Season 34
  • Season 33
  • Season 32
  • Season 31
  • Season 30
  • Season 5
  • Season 4
  • Season 3
  • Season 2
  • Season 1
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.