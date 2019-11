Also available on the NBC app

In this glitzy commercial for Testicules, a "cologne for down there," women (Sasheer Zamata, Cecily Strong, Kate McKinnon, Nasim Pedrad), men (Taran Killam) and even a dog fawn over a man (Andy Samberg) who exudes confidence. [Season 39, 2014]

Appearing: Andy Samberg Taran Killam Sasheer Zamata Cecily Strong Kate McKinnon Nasim Pedrad

S39 E21 2 min Web Exclusive Comedy Late Night

