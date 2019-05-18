Cut for Time: Retirement Party

Guys from the IT department (Paul Rudd, Beck Bennett) have a musical surprise for their co-worker's (Kenan Thompson) retirement party.
Appearing:
Tags: snl, saturday night live, snl season 44, snl 44, retirement party, paul rudd, beck bennett, aidy bryant, alex moffat, kenan thompson, melissa villaseñor, chris redd, computers, slideshow, office party
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.