Contestants on a Netflix reality dating show choose to marry someone they have never met while under quarantine for the coronavirus.
Appearing:
Tags: SNL, Saturday Night Live, snl season 45, snl 45, John Mulaney, Beck Bennett, Heidi Gardner, chloe fineman, Alex Moffat, kyle mooney, cecily strong, ego nwodim, netflix dating show, Netflix, love is blind, game show, coronavirus, sickness, virus, quarantine, snl game show, snl dating show, dating
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.