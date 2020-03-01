Saturday Night Live
Cut for Time: Love Is Blind

CLIP02/29/20
Contestants on a Netflix reality dating show choose to marry someone they have never met while under quarantine for the coronavirus.

Tags: SNL, Saturday Night Live, snl season 45, snl 45, John Mulaney, Beck Bennett, Heidi Gardner, chloe fineman, Alex Moffat, kyle mooney, cecily strong, ego nwodim, netflix dating show, Netflix, love is blind, game show, coronavirus, sickness, virus, quarantine, snl game show, snl dating show, dating
