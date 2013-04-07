With tensions between North Korea and the U.S. heightened, Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un addresses his people and announces a radical social changes.
Appearing:Dennis RodmanNasim PedradBobby Moynihan
Tags: kim jung-un, bobby moynihan, bobby moynihan kim jung-un, kim jong-un same sex marriage, kim jong-un gay, kim jong-un snl, kim jong-un sex, kim jong-un saturday night live, kim jong-un ncaa tournament, florida gulf coast university, Dennis Rodman, dennis ro
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.