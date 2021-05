Also available on the nbc app

Paula Broadwell (Cecily Strong) reads from All In, her book that's supposed to be about the education of General David Petraeus, but turns out to be a detailed account of all their sexual encounters. [Season 38, 2012]

Appearing: Fred Armisen Aidy Bryant Cecily Strong Kate McKinnon

