Also available on the NBC app

An exterminator (Brooks Wheelan) brings his friend (Edward Norton) to a board room to deal with a smell coming from the air duct. [Season 39, 2013]

Appearing: Beck Bennett Brooks Wheelan Cecily Strong Edward Norton Jay Pharoah Kate McKinnon Noel Wells

S39 E4 4 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

Copyright 2013 NBC Studios LLC All Right Reserved