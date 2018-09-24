Creating Saturday Night Live: Wardrobe

Saturday Night Live's wardrobe team - Dale Richards, Tom Broecker, Eric Justian and Donna Richards - reveals the magic behind the show's numerous costumes and impossible quick changes.
Appearing:
Tags: snl, saturday night live, creating snl, creating saturday night live, costumes, wardrobe, justin timberlake, jennifer lopez, alec baldwin, john mulaney, aidy bryant, gal gadot, sarah palin, tina fey, hunger games, will ferrell, more cowbell
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.