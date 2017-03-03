Creating Saturday Night Live: The Music Department

Also available on the NBC app

Go behind the scenes of SNL's Music Department with Leon Pendarvis, Eli Brueggemann, Lenny Pickett and Hal Willner to see what goes into creating the soundtrack for the live show.

Available until 03/03/20

Appearing: Bobby Moynihan Vanessa Bayer

S42 E16 9 min Web Exclusive Comedy Late Night

2016