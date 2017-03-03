Creating Saturday Night Live: The Music Department

Go behind the scenes of SNL's Music Department with Leon Pendarvis, Eli Brueggemann, Lenny Pickett and Hal Willner to see what goes into creating the soundtrack for the live show.
Appearing:Bobby MoynihanVanessa Bayer
