Saturday Night Live
RETURNS FEB 29 | 11:30ET 10:30CT 9:30MT 8:30PT

Creating Saturday Night Live: Skating Goodnights

CLIP12/16/17
Details
Also available on the NBC app

See how the cast goes from the 8th floor of 30 Rock to the Rockefeller Center ice rink in 3 minutes for a Christmas show tradition.

Appearing:Bobby MoynihanVanessa Bayer
Tags: snl, saturday night live, snl season 43, kevin hart, snl kevin hart, snl host kevin hart, kevin hart snl, foo fighters, snl foo fighters, foo fighters snl, dave grohl, dave grohl snl, snl dave grohl
S43 E112 minHighlightComedyLate Night
2017
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Behind the Scenes
  • Current Preview
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips (100)

Weekend Update Rewind: Pete Davidson (Part 2 of 2)
CLIP 02/25/20
The Best of John Mulaney on SNL
CLIP 02/25/20
Weekend Update Rewind: Pete Davidson (Part 1 of 2)
CLIP 02/24/20
John Mulaney Hosts SNL for the Third Time
CLIP 02/24/20
This Day in SNL History: Love-Ahs
CLIP 02/22/20
SNL Commercial Parodies: Auto
CLIP 02/21/20
Every Girlfriend’s Talk Show Ever (Part 2 of 2)
CLIP 02/20/20
Every Girlfriend’s Talk Show Ever (Part 1 of 2)
CLIP 02/19/20
SNL Presents the Hall of Presidents
CLIP 02/17/20
SNL Presents Valentine's Day Sketches
CLIP 02/14/20
SNL Presents Rom-Com Trailers
CLIP 02/13/20
Cut for Time: Baby Doctor
CLIP 02/11/20
This Day in SNL History: Get in the Cage with Nicolas Cage
CLIP 02/11/20
SNL Fan Q&A with Aidy Bryant
CLIP 02/11/20
SNL Commercial Parodies: Dating
CLIP 02/10/20
New Hampshire Democratic Debate Cold Open
CLIP 02/08/20
RuPaul Monologue
CLIP 02/08/20
Family Charades
CLIP 02/08/20
Chad & RuPaul
CLIP 02/08/20
The Library
CLIP 02/08/20
Weekend Update: Trump Acquitted
CLIP 02/08/20
Weekend Update: New Shamrock Shake, Gritty Not Guilty
CLIP 02/08/20
Thirsty Cops
CLIP 02/08/20
Weekend Update: Cathy Anne on Trump's Impeachment Acquittal
CLIP 02/08/20
Boop-It
CLIP 02/08/20
Old New York Show
CLIP 02/08/20
Justin Bieber ft. Quavo: Intentions (Live)
CLIP 02/08/20
Justin Bieber: Yummy (Live)
CLIP 02/08/20
Weekend Update: Chloe Fineman on The 2020 Oscars
CLIP 02/08/20
Cut for Time: Coal Miners Face-Off
CLIP 02/08/20
Check-Splitting
CLIP 02/08/20
Justin Bieber Is Surprised RuPaul Looks Different In Person
CLIP 02/07/20
SNL Presents Kate McKinnon as Justin Bieber
CLIP 02/07/20
RuPaul Reveals Her Beauty Secrets to Kate McKinnon
CLIP 02/06/20
The Best of Justin Bieber on SNL
CLIP 02/06/20
This Day in SNL History: Mary Katherine Gallagher
CLIP 02/06/20
SNL Presents Reality TV Sketches
CLIP 02/05/20
SNL Commercial Parodies: Bathroom
CLIP 02/03/20
Impeachment Fantasy Cold Open
CLIP 02/01/20
Pilot Hunk
CLIP 02/01/20
Frozen 2
CLIP 02/01/20
Weekend Update: End of Impeachment Trial
CLIP 02/01/20
Weekend Update: Chen Biao on the Coronavirus
CLIP 02/01/20
Robbie
CLIP 02/01/20
Madden 21
CLIP 02/01/20
Luke Combs: Beer Never Broke My Heart (Live)
CLIP 02/01/20
JJ Watt Monologue
CLIP 02/01/20
Society Debut
CLIP 02/01/20
Food Dudes
CLIP 02/01/20
Men’s Product
CLIP 02/01/20
Pizza Place
CLIP 02/01/20
Luke Combs: Lovin’ on You (Live)
CLIP 02/01/20
Weekend Update: Dr. Angie Hynes on Black History Month
CLIP 02/01/20
Weekend Update: Harvey Weinstein’s Trial & Super Bowl LIV
CLIP 02/01/20
The Sex Talk
CLIP 02/01/20
SNL Presents Super Bowl Sketches
CLIP 01/31/20
Every Totino’s Ever
CLIP 01/31/20
JJ Watt, Luke Combs and Aidy Bryant Celebrate Big Boy Week at SNL
CLIP 01/30/20
SNL Commercial Parodies: Athletics
CLIP 01/30/20
This Day in SNL History: Herb Welch
CLIP 01/29/20
Kyle Mooney Tests JJ Watt’s Athletic Ability
CLIP 01/29/20
SNL Stories from the Show: Aidy Bryant
CLIP 01/29/20
SNL Presents Football Sketches
CLIP 01/28/20
Alan Dershowitz Argues for Trump Cold Open
CLIP 01/25/20
Adam Driver's Chill Monologue
CLIP 01/25/20
Undercover Boss: Where Are They Now
CLIP 01/25/20
Slow
CLIP 01/25/20
Cheerleading Show
CLIP 01/25/20
Weekend Update: Travel Expert Carrie Krum on Winter Getaways
CLIP 01/25/20
Halsey: Finally // Beautiful Stranger (Live)
CLIP 01/25/20
Halsey: You Should Be Sad (Live)
CLIP 01/25/20
Weekend Update: Impeachment Trial Begins
CLIP 01/25/20
Del Taco Shoot
CLIP 01/25/20
Weekend Update: Mr. Peanut Dies
CLIP 01/25/20
The Science Room
CLIP 01/25/20
Marrying Ketchups
CLIP 01/25/20
Sleepover
CLIP 01/25/20
Medieval Times
CLIP 01/25/20
Weekend Update: Melissa Villaseñor on Oscar Snubs
CLIP 01/25/20
Adam Driver and Halsey Kick Off 2020 with Fireworks and Nude Sketches
CLIP 01/23/20
SNL Commercial Parodies: Babies and Kids
CLIP 01/23/20
Adam Driver Pulls Double Duty as SNL Host and Janitor
CLIP 01/22/20
SNL Stories from the Show: Vintage Footage of Will Ferrell as “Ron”
CLIP 01/22/20
SNL Stories from the Show: Will Ferrell
CLIP 01/22/20
The Best of Adam Driver on SNL
CLIP 01/21/20
Adam Driver Hosts SNL for the Third Time
CLIP 01/20/20
This Day in SNL History: Hunk
CLIP 01/20/20
This Day in SNL History: Poetry Class
CLIP 01/18/20
SNL Commercial Parodies: Infomercials
CLIP 01/17/20
SNL Stories from the Show: Eddie Murphy
CLIP 01/15/20
SNL Presents Kate McKinnon as Ellen DeGeneres
CLIP 01/10/20
This Day in SNL History: Penelope
CLIP 01/10/20
SNL Fan Q&A with Beck Bennett and Kyle Mooney
CLIP 01/08/20
Every What Up With That Ever (Part 3 of 3)
CLIP 01/07/20
Every What Up With That Ever (Part 1 of 3)
CLIP 01/07/20
Every What Up With That Ever (Part 2 of 3)
CLIP 01/07/20
Behind the Sketch: Grouch (Joker Parody)
CLIP 01/07/20
Every Laser Cats Ever (Part 2 of 2)
CLIP 12/31/19
Every Laser Cats Ever (Part 1 of 2)
CLIP 12/30/19
SNL Presents Christmas Songs
CLIP 12/25/19
Season 43
  • Season 45
  • Season 44
  • Season 43
  • Season 42
  • Season 41
  • Season 40
  • Season 39
  • Season 38
  • Season 37
  • Season 36
  • Season 35
  • Season 34
  • Season 33
  • Season 32
  • Season 31
  • Season 30
  • Season 5
  • Season 4
  • Season 3
  • Season 2
  • Season 1

Episodes (21)

S43 E23 | 05/19/18
May 19 - Tina Fey
S43 E22 | 05/12/18
May 12 - Amy Schumer
S43 E21 | 05/05/18
May 5 - Donald Glover
S43 E20 | 04/14/18
April 14 - John Mulaney
S43 E19 | 04/07/18
April 7 - Chadwick Boseman
S43 E18 | 03/17/18
March 17 - Bill Hader
S43 E17 | 03/10/18
March 10 - Sterling K. Brown
S43 E16 | 03/03/18
March 3 - Charles Barkley
S43 E15 | 02/03/18
February 3 - Natalie Portman
S43 E14 | 01/27/18
January 27 - Will Ferrell
S43 E13 | 01/20/18
January 20 - Jessica Chastain
S43 E12 | 01/13/18
January 13 - Sam Rockwell
S43 E11 | 12/16/17
December 16 - Kevin Hart
S43 E10 | 12/09/17
December 9 - James Franco
S43 E9 | 12/02/17
December 2 - Saoirse Ronan
S43 E8 | 11/18/17
November 18 - Chance the Rapper
S43 E7 | 11/11/17
November 11 - Tiffany Haddish
S43 E6 | 11/04/17
November 4 - Larry David
S43 E3 | 10/14/17
October 14 - Kumail Nanjiani
S43 E2 | 10/07/17
October 7 - Gal Gadot
S43 E1 | 09/30/17
September 30 - Ryan Gosling
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.