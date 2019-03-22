Creating Saturday Night Live: Makeup

Louie Zakarian, makeup designer and department head at Saturday Night Live, gives a behind-the-scenes look at how he and his team make TV magic happen.
Appearing:
Tags: video, creating snl, creating saturday night live, saturday night live, snl, makeup snl, louie zakarian, head of makeup snl, beck bennett, aidy bryant, kate mckinnon, scarlett johansson, matt damon, brett kavanaugh, harry styles, pete davidson, dwayne johnson, the rock
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.