Go behind the scenes of SNL to see what goes into creating the show's weekly looks with Jodi Mancuso and Louie Zakarian. Hear how they transformed Alec Baldwin and Kate McKinnon into Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton for the 2016 election.

Appearing: Bobby Moynihan Vanessa Bayer

S42 4 min Web Exclusive Comedy Late Night

2016