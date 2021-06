Also available on the nbc app

Before a couple (Vanessa Bayer, Beck Bennett) can move into an apartment, they must first be approved by the building's very eccentric co-op board members. [Season 39, 2013]

Appearing: Beck Bennett Aidy Bryant Cecily Strong Kate McKinnon Kenan Thompson Kyle Mooney Nasim Pedrad Vanessa Bayer

S39 E6 4 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

Copyright 2013 NBC Studios LLC All Right Reserved