In this cereal commercial parody, a wife (Ana Gasteyer) offers her husband (Will Ferrell) new Cracklin' Oat Flakes, the breakfast cereal with Ecstasy, causing him to hallucinate and lick his boss (Chris Parnell) during a meeting. [Season 26, 2000]

Appearing: Steve Higgins Ana Gasteyer Chris Parnell Will Ferrell

S26 E5 1 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

