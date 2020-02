Also available on the NBC app

Katie Couric (Amy Poehler) sits down with Gov. Sarah Palin (Tina Fey) to talk about her trip to New York, visiting the UN, meeting with world leaders, government bailouts, and her views on foreign policy between Alaska and Russia. [Season 34, 2008]

Appearing: Bill Hader Tina Fey Amy Poehler

S34 E3 7 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

