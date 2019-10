Also available on the NBC app

The professor (Steve Carell) leading the commencement ceremony of The Pounder School for Students With Special Needs must read the ridiculous names of his students. The only fake name among his list is a "Dick Hertz." [Season 33, 2008]

Appearing: Amy Poehler Andy Samberg Bill Hader Casey Wilson Darrell Hammond Fred Armisen Jason Sudeikis Kenan Thompson Kristen Wiig Steve Carell Will Forte

S33 E12 4 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

