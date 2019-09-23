Saturday Night Live
RETURNS NOV 2

Cold Opening

CLIP02/02/85
Details
Also available on the NBC app

Prince shows up backstage, wanting to know why Tina Turner isnt hosting the show. They go to the control room to find some answers.

Appearing:Gary KroegerJulia Louis-DreyfusRich HallDave WilsonBilly CrystalBilly CrystalJim BelushiLarry David
Tags: Cold Opening, Prince shows up backstage, wanting to know why Tina Turner isnt hosting the show. They go to the control room to find some answers., Prince Tina Turner, Prince cold open, Tina Turner backstage cold open, Tina Turner hosting, Alex Karras cold open, J
S10 E123 minHighlightComedyLate Night
