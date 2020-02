Also available on the NBC app

Baldwin remembers the weird names of his former mob buddies, whom he introduces a la Goodfellas.

Appearing: Alec Baldwin Adam Sandler Chris Farley Dave Attell David Spade Ellen Cleghorne Fred Wolf Jay Mohr Julia Sweeney Kevin Nealon Kim Basinger Melanie Hutsell Mike Myers Norm MacDonald Phil Hartman Rob Schneider Steve Koren Tim Meadows

S19 E13 3 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

-