In an effort to boost sagging ratings, a CBS program executive helps Dan Rather retool his image into that of a familiar icon.
Appearing:Joe Piscopo
Tags: Cold Opening/ Dan Rather, In an effort to boost sagging ratings, a CBS program executive helps Dan Rather retool his image into that of a familiar icon., Dan Rather Walter Cronkite, Dan Rather cold open, Dan Rather image, CBS news cold open, Cronkite cold open
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.