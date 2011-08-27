George Kennedy deals with an emergency situation in the control room.
Appearing:
Tags: cold open, George Kennedy deals with an emergency situation in the control room., George Kennedy control room, George Kennedy heart attacks, George Kennedy director, George Kennedy cold open, Control Room cold open
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.