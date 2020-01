Also available on the NBC app

CNN's Candy Crowley (Aidy Bryant) hosts former NFL players Ray Lewis (Kenan Thompson) and Shannon Sharpe (Jay Pharoah) to talk about Roger Goodell (Chris Pratt) and players running afoul of the law. [Season 40, 2014]

Appearing: Aidy Bryant Chris Pratt Sasheer Zamata Kenan Thompson Jay Pharoah