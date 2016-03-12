Classroom Cold Open

President-elect Donald Trump (Alec Baldwin) interrupts a security briefing to retweet people (Pete Davidson, Kyle Mooney, Bobby Moynihan).
Appearing:Bobby MoynihanVanessa Bayer
Tags: SNL, Saturday Night Live, Season 42, Episode 1712, Emma Stone, Donald Trump, Alec Baldwin, Kellyanne Conway, Kate McKinnon, Mike Pence, Beck Bennett, Kenan Thompson, Alex Moffat, Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Kyle Mooney, Vanessa Bayer, Melissa Villasenor, Bobby Moynihan
