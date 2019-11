Also available on the NBC app

On PBS's Cinema Classics, host Reese De'What (Kenan Thompson) presents Unwanted Woman, a 1940 film featuring a number of bizarre, bug-eyed taxidermy props. De'What reveals that the director included the props under duress. [Season 39, 2013]

Appearing: Aidy Bryant Kenan Thompson Taran Killam Tina Fey

S39 E1 4 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

