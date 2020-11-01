On PBS' Cinema Horror Classics, host Reese De'What (Kenan Thompson) presents a never-before-seen alternate scene from Alfred Hitchcock’s The Birds.
Appearing:
Tags: SNL, Saturday Night Live, season 46, SNL 46, John Mulaney, kenan thompson, kate mckinnon, Beck Bennett, Steve Higgins, cinema horror classics snl, Saturday night live cinema horror classic, snl Halloween episode, Saturday night live Halloween episode, reese dewhat, alfred hitchcock, the birds, tippi hedren, snl cinema classics
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.