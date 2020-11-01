Main Content

Saturday Night Live
SATURDAYS | 11:30ET 10:30CT 9:30MT 8:30PT

Cinema Classics: The Birds

CLIP10/31/20
On PBS' Cinema Horror Classics, host Reese De'What (Kenan Thompson) presents a never-before-seen alternate scene from Alfred Hitchcock’s The Birds.

Appearing:
Tags: SNL, Saturday Night Live, season 46, SNL 46, John Mulaney, kenan thompson, kate mckinnon, Beck Bennett, Steve Higgins, cinema horror classics snl, Saturday night live cinema horror classic, snl Halloween episode, Saturday night live Halloween episode, reese dewhat, alfred hitchcock, the birds, tippi hedren, snl cinema classics
S46 E55 minHighlightComedyLate Night
2020
