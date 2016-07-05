Church Lady Cold Open

Church Lady (Dana Carvey) discusses the election with her guests, Sen. Ted Cruz (Taran Killam) and Donald Trump (Darrell Hammond).
Tags: SNL, Saturday Night Live, Season 41, Episode 1702, Brie Larson, Dana Carvey, Church Lady, Church Chat, Taran Killam, Ted Cruz, Darrell Hammond, Donald Trump, Cecily Strong, Melania Trump, Kate McKinnon, Vanessa Bayer
