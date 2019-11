Also available on the NBC app

The church lady welcomes the Kardashian sisters, Snooki and Justin Bieber, who has a profound effect on her.

Appearing: Phil Hartman Dana Carvey Vanessa Bayer Bobby Moynihan Abby Elliott Justin Bieber Nasim Pedrad Bill Hader Jason Sudeikis

S36 E14 9 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

-