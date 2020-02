Also available on the NBC app

In this TCM classic movie, a man (John Goodman) gets fired, then learns the true meaning of Christmas: a whistle that shows someone is watching over you. The whistling disturbs his family and neighbors until he acts heroically. [Season 39, 2013]

Appearing: Nasim Pedrad John Goodman Kate McKinnon Kyle Mooney Taran Killam

S39 E9 4 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

