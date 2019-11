Also available on the NBC app

The Ghost of Christmas Past (Kenan Thompson) takes Ebenezer Scrooge (Taran Killam) back in time to clear up why he didn't end up with Belle (Kate McKinnon). [Season 39, 2013]

Appearing: Aidy Bryant Bobby Moynihan Brooks Wheelan Jimmy Fallon Kate McKinnon Kenan Thompson Kyle Mooney Taran Killam

